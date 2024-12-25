Congress booklet against ‘misdeeds’ of AAP, BJP ahead of Delhi polls

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Delhi, Congress, on Wednesday, released a booklet of the alleged misdeeds of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital and the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The booklet titled “Mauka Mauka Har Baar Dhokha” was released by Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav along with senior party leaders, Ajay Maken and Qazi Nizamuddin, at the city’s party office.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Maken, who is also the Congress’ national Treasurer, said, “The Delhi government and the Central government keep blaming each other. It is the troubled public that is sandwiched between the two. These two governments have turned Delhi into a market of hatred in the past several years.”

“During the COVID pandemic, people had to wait for several days for the dead bodies of their relatives. There was shortage of oxygen and ICU in Delhi. At that time the Delhi government was spending money on building ‘Sheeshmahal’ instead of building hospitals while the BJP government was building the Central Vista project,” the senior Congress leader said.

Taking a jibe at former chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Maken said, “He keeps a Rs 2 pen in his pocket, has named his party ‘Aam Aadmi’ but lives in a glasshouse like a king.”

Echoing similar sentiments, the Delhi Congress chief said, “AAP has been in power in Delhi for the last 11 years and BJP is in power at the Centre since 2014. The people of Delhi elected both these governments with great expectations but got only betrayal with false promises all these years.”

Referring to the previous Congress government in Delhi, Yadav claimed during the 15-year regime, the party achieved new dimensions of governance, be it on development or on social sector front. “Our government worked for every section, including the poor, women, and youth. Those years, a strong foundation was laid to make Delhi a world-class city,” he added.

Nizamuddin, Congress’ Delhi in-charge said, “AAP and BJP will continue their blame game. Only Congress will work for the people.”

Confident of returning to power in Delhi on its own, the Congress party is contesting the upcoming assembly elections alone. So far, the party has released two lists of candidates. On Tuesday night, the party released the second list of 26 candidates for the upcoming polls. The prominent candidates included Rajesh Lilothia (from Seemapuri) and Mukesh Sharma (Uttam Nagar).

Elections to the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held early next year.