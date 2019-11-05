The Congress attacked the central government on the police protest on Tuesday against the attack on their colleagues by the lawyers, questioning ‘where will BJP take the country’.

It further termed the condition as the new low in 72 years of country’s independence.

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted: “A new low in 72 years – Police on protest in ‘National Capital of Delhi’. Is this BJP’s ‘New India’? Where will BJP take the country? Where is India’s HM, Amit Shah?”

Surjewala in a 52 seconds video slammed the government for its failure to address the issue.

A new low in 72 years when Delhi Police is protesting and has ‘gheraoed’ the Police Headquarter. Home Min, Sh. Amit Shah is ‘mum’. Why is HM ‘missing in action’ as law & order crumbles in the Capital. Our Statement-: pic.twitter.com/gxfkk7CR05 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 5, 2019

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi In his tweet, Surjewala further said in Hindi, “Modi hai toh mumkin hai (It is possible if Modi is there).”

Congress earlier attacked the BJP-led central government over the clash between police and lawyers on Tih Hazari court premises on Novemebr 2.

The police personnel are sitting in protest at Police Head Quarters (PHQ) at ITO, New Delhi, against the Tis Hazari violence.

Later Amulya Patnaik came to address the protesting cops and said, “in last few days, there have been certain incidents in the capital which we handled very well. The situation is improving after that”.