Congress asks RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to fulfill promise, go to border and fight

The Congress party on Sunday slammed the RSS for claiming earlier that it could get ready in three days, unlike several months needed by the Indian Army, to go to the front and fight on the border while alleging that militancy had been on the rise in Jammu and Kashmir and development on the back burner in the state.

The allegation against the RSS and particularly its head Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat was leveled by senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal during his interaction with the news agency ANI here.

Sibal sought to remind RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat about his February 2018 statement in which he had said that RSS could get ready in a matter of three days against the Army’s months to fight on the border.

“Leaders of the RSS should never make such statements. It is almost unfortunate that Bhagwat Ji said they can get ready in 3 days. Since 2018, it is three years since 2018. Why don’t you get ready and go to the border? When Bhagwat Ji who holds such a position makes such statements there should be meaning. Some sort of sincerity. He must honour his statement,” Sibal demanded.

Sibal also took the opportunity to question the RSS head over Prime Minister Modi led central government’s development initiative and its fight against terrorism.

“We salute those nine people who sacrificed their lives for us. We have lost our sons to terrorists. What is the development Mohan Bhagwat Ji talking about? The militancy is rising its head. While UPA was in power such things never happened in Poonch,” the Congress leader said.

Further, on the issue of development in Jammu and Kashmir, Sibal said, “Bhagwat Ji says there is huge development in Jammu and Kashmir. We want to see what that development is. And, what is on the ground. The Union Home Minister promised that after Article 370 was abrogated there would be assembly elections. The fact is he has not honoured that commitment as he knows nothing is normal in Jammu and Kashmir,” Kapil Sibal further charged.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader alleged that he had failed to secure Jammu and Kashmir. He reminded the Prime Minister of his two statements made in 2014 and 2019 in which he had said, ‘just think of those jawans who lost their lives …think of their mothers.’ Sibal said it was easy to criticize but difficult to admit that his government had failed to secure Jammu and Kashmir.