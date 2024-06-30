RSS chief to release book on Veer Abdul Hamid on July 1

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat will release a book on Param Vir Chakra recipient Veer Abdul Hamid on the occasion of his birth anniversary at his residence in Dhamupur village in Ghazipur on Monday.

Event convener Santosh Kumar Singh Yadav said during his visit to Hathiyaram Mutt in July last year, Bhagwat had felicitated families of many brave martyrs of Ghazipur.

During the same event, Veer Abdul Hamid’s son Jainul Hassan had informed the RSS Chief about the book being written by his father and requested him to release it after its final publication, he said, adding that the RSS Chief had given his consent to come for releasing the book.

The book is authored by Ramchandran Shrinivasan and will be released on the legendary martyr’s birth anniversary on July 1.