Bhagwat releases book on Paramveer Chakra winner Abdul Hameed

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh( RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday attended a book launch programme at Martyr Veer Abdul Hameed Martyr Memorial Dhamupur in Dullahpur.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Paramveer Chakra winner Abdul Hameed, he paid tributes to the martyr and released a book written by Ramachandran Srinivasan based on his life “Mere Papa Paramveer” as narrated by his son Zainul Hasan.

The Sangh chief also held a meeting with Sangh and BJP workers.

Dhamupur is the village of brave Abdul Hamid who received Param Vir Chakra.

Zainul Hasan told many special things about his father in the program. He said that the book “Mere Papa Paramveer” which was released by Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat contains his memories.

After completion of the program, RSS chief visited the famous Siddhapeeth Bhabaram Math and in the presence of Peethadhishwar Mahamandaleshwar Swami Bhavani Nandan Yati Ji Maharaj, worshiped the Devi Vridhambika Mata and took blessings.

Meanwhile, a report from Varanasi said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat organized a Sangh shakha. After the flag salute, the Shakha was inaugurated as per rules. Thereafter an intellectual session was organised.

During this, Bhagwat said that the ideology of the Sangh is very strong. With this we make life simpler. He said that the progress of Hindu society lies in unity, our aim should be to maintain it. He appealed to adopt the life conduct of Chhatrapati Shivaji and Maharana Pratap.