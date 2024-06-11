Gaurav Gogoi asks Modi to pay heed to Bhagwat’s advice on Manipur crisis

In the wake of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent call to prioritize resolving the Manipur conflict over election rhetoric, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi expressed skepticism regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s willingness to heed this advice.

Bhagwat emphasized the urgency of addressing the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur during his address on Monday.

Reacting to Bhagwat’s remarks, Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi stated, “I do not expect Prime Minister Modi to pay any attention to the words of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.”

He further accused the Prime Minister of avoiding the Manipur issue, misusing law enforcement agencies, and attempting to undermine the Indian Constitution. Gogoi highlighted the role of the INDIA alliance in representing the people’s voice and defending the Indian Parliament and Constitution.

Manipur has recently witnessed a resurgence of violence, with ethnic conflict erupting in the border town of Jiribam between the Meitei, primarily residing in the Imphal Valley, and the Kuki tribes inhabiting the surrounding hills.

This latest outbreak of violence led 600 people to seek refuge in neighboring Assam. The renewed hostilities included an ambush on Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s advance convoy by suspected militants on National Highway 37 near Jiribam, resulting in injuries to a security personnel named Moirangthem Ajesh.

The ethnic strife in Manipur has deep historical roots and complex socio-political dimensions, claiming countless lives and displacing thousands over the past three years.

The issue was a focal point during the recent Lok Sabha elections, with the opposition Congress repeatedly criticizing the Modi government for its failure to curb the violence. Notably, the Congress secured both parliamentary seats in Manipur, marking a significant comeback in the state.