Congress appoints working presidents for KPCC

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress on Saturday appointed five working presidents for its state unit of Karnataka.

“Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of working presidents, chairman, co-chairman and vice chairman of the Campaign Committee of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), with immediate effect,” reads the communiqué issued by Congress General Secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal.

Tanveer Sait, GC Chandrashekhar, Vinay Kulkarni, Manjunath Bhandary and Vasanth Kumar have been appointed as the working presidents of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

The party appointed Vinay Kumar Sorake as chairman, L Hanumanthaiah as co-chairman and Rizwan Arshad as vice chairman of the campaign committee of the party’s state unit.