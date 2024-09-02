Congress alleges Buch ‘drew salary’ from ICICI Bank while working with Sebi

Launching a scathing attack on the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chief, opposition Congress said Madhabi Puri Buch continued to draw salary from her previous employer despite being appointed a whole-time member of the market regulator.

Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that Buch earned close to Rs 16 crore from the ICICI group while being an official at the market regulator.

Khera made the allegations during a press conference, and has sought an explanation from Buch and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is involved in selecting the Sebi chief.

Citing a news article, he alleged that the Sebi chief changed regulations to favour the ICICI group, and that the easier delisting rules for ICICI Securities was one such favours.

The Congress also alleged that Buch continued to pass judgments and was involved in matters concerning the ICICI group while “earning income from the group”.

Khera asked whether this income was declared and taken into account before her appointment as the head of the capital market regulator.

He further questioned whether ICICI Bank made any disclosure under the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations mandated for listed companies on the employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) granted to Buch.

In a separate development, while speaking at a session by CII in Mumbai on Monday, the Sebi chief did not respond to questions on the fresh allegations.

In her address she said, “Even if I utter the word REITs (Real estate investment trusts), I am alleged to have a conflict of interest.”

Last month, US-based think-tank Hindenburg Research alleged that the SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband, Dhaval Buch, had hidden stakes in the exact same obscure offshore Bermuda and Mauritius funds, found in the same complex nested structure, used by Vinod Adani.

The report citing “whistleblower documents” levelled a slew of allegations against the SEBI chief.

In response to the allegation, a joint statement was released by the Buchs saying, “The investment in the fund referred to in the Hindenburg report was made in 2015 when they were both private citizens living in Singapore and almost 2 years before Madhabi joined SEBI, even as a Whole Time Member.

”The decision to invest in this fund was because the Chief Investment Officer, Anil Ahuja, is Dhaval’s childhood friend from school and IIT Delhi and, being an ex-employee of Citibank, JP Morgan and 3i Group plc, had many decades of strong investing career.”