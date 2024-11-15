Cong writes to EC over delay in take off of Rahul’s chopper in Jharkhand

Congress on Friday wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) over reported delay in take off of helicopter of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand’s Godda, urging it to ensure level playing field in the on-going Assembly elections in the state.

In a letter addressed to the top brass of the poll panel, the party general secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh wrote, “Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is presently in Jharkhand for an election rally of the Congress. He and his staff had secured all the requisite permissions for travelling across the state and attending all the pre-scheduled election rallies.”

He said as per the approved schedule and permissions in place, at 1.15 pm, Gandhi and his team were to take off from Godda to fly to other locations across the state (Balbadda Deoghar Airport). However, their mode of travel, which was permitted to fly at 1.15pm, was not allowed to take flight. They have been informed that due to the protocol of other leaders in the vicinity, a no-fly zone restriction had been put in place.

Ramesh said due to the delay all subsequent programmes of Gandhi were either delayed or cancelled.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, he said, “We request the Commission to urgently intervene in this situation and ensure that the level playing field is not disrupted in such a manner. If such a situation is allowed to prevail, then the ruling regime and its leaders can always take undue advantage of such protocols and limit the election campaign of opposition leaders.”

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation, KC Venugopal, slammed the BJP over the matter.

In a post on X, Venugopal said, “The delay of nearly two hours in LOP Rahul Gandhi Ji’s helicopter taking off (caused by the Air Traffic Control) reeks of the BJP’s intention to deny the Congress a level playing field in these elections. This mistreatment took place on Dharti Aaba Birsa Munda Ji’s jayanti, when Rahul Ji is in his birthplace Jharkhand to commemorate his contributions towards Adivasi rights.”

He asserted that the Modi government is so brazen that it will resort to such petty tactics to stop Gandhi, who has for decades spoken for Adivasi empowerment and protecting the Constitution at all costs. Exuding confidence of INDIA bloc win in the mineral-rich state, Venugopal said, “The people of Jharkhand know very well the BJP’s shameless attitude and will punish them on voting day.”

The polling for the second and final phase in 38 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand will take place on 20th November. The counting of votes would take place along with Maharashtra on 23rd November.