Cong will announce candidates for Raebareli, Amethi at the right time: Avinash Pandey

The Congress candidates for the Amethi and Raebareli constituencies for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be announced at the right time, party general secretary Avinash Pandey said on Monday.

He said an effective strategy is crucial in electoral politics and that these names will be announced soon.

Pandey noted that the people of Raebareli and Amethi have been associated with the Gandhi family for generations, adding that the sentiments of Congress leaders and workers have been conveyed to the central leadership.

On joint rallies and meetings of INDIA bloc partners, he said talks are on with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in this regard.

“There is coordination at the district, block and state level, and rallies of INDIA bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge and Akhilesh Yadav will start soon. Dates of the rallies will be announced very soon,” he said.

Releasing the party’s election manifesto in Uttar Pradesh, Pandey said the party will work for every section of the society, including youth, farmers, tribals and women. He said the party has included people’s suggestions and their sentiments in the manifesto.

Asked about Narendra Modi’s “Muslim League imprint” remarks on the Congress’ manifesto, Pandey said the prime minister is scared of the Congress. “The promises made in the BJP’s manifesto of giving Rs 15 lakh and doubling the income of farmers, among others, were not fulfilled. Now they are scared of the Congress manifesto,” he added.

The Congress leader said Modi should stop spreading poison and dividing the country.