Jailed AIP leader files nomination for Baramulla LS seat

The controversial jailed Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) leader Abdul Rashid Sheikh aka Engineer Rashid on Monday filed nomination papers for north Kashmir’s Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

Rashid had come into focus in 2015 when he hosted a beef party in Srinagar’s MLA Hostel.

He is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in a terror funding case and is charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Nomination papers of the AIP founder have been tendered by the party before the Returning Officer Baramulla Minga Sherpa, said the party spokesperson Firdous Baba in Srinagar.

He said that upon completion of all necessary legal and administrative formalities, the nomination was filed before Returning Officer Minga Sherpa.

Following filing of nomination papers, the party spokesperson addressed media persons and informed that the party has nominated Rashid’s elder son Abrar Rashid as his covering candidate.

An official spokesman said that Rashid was among the two candidates who today filed their papers as independents.

It is worth mentioning that the former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone are among those who are contesting from Baramulla.

Rashid had earlier contested the Lok Sabha polls from Baramulla in 2019 and came at the third place. He was first elected to the J&K assembly from Langate Handwara in 2008 and re-elected in 2014.

Polling for Baramulla Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 20. May 3 is the last day for filing nominations