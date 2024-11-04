Cong to move court against rebel MLA

The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh has alleged that their application against rebel Congress MLA Nirmala Sapre has disappeared from the State Assembly and the party will now move the High Court in the matter. State Assembly Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar told some media persons today that he had formally submitted a complaint against Nirmala Sapre to the Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar.

Saying that Congress had demanded that the Assembly membership of Sapre from Bina constituency of Sagar district be quashed, he alleged that the application has disappeared from the Assembly Secretariat. He claimed that the Assembly Secretariat had even provided a receipt for the submission of the complaint but now the application has disappeared.

“I believe that the BJP State Government does not intend to take any action on our complaint,” Singhar charged. “We will now approach the High Court in the matter,” he stated.

Nirmala Sapre had won the 2023 Assembly polls on a Congress ticket but joined the BJP in the presence of MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav at Sagar on 5 May this year during the run up to the Lok Sabha polls.However, she has still not resigned her MLA membership from the State Assembly. She had recently said that she did not officially join the BJP.

Nonetheless, the Congress now wants her MLA membership to be struck off.