Cong questions authenticity of Kanker encounter; political row erupts

Kicking up a row, the Congress on Wednesday questioned the authenticity of the recent anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district which led to the death of 29 Maoists.

The party claimed that it was a “fake encounter” and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel accused the BJP-led state government of orchestrating fake encounters and wrongful arrests, particularly highlighting an alleged increase in such incidents over the past few months.

Advertisement

Baghel, who was campaigning in Kawardha, later clarified that he was unaware of the specifics of the Kanker encounter when he made his initial remarks regarding fake encounters in the state. However, he continued to criticize the government for its handling of the situation and its treatment of tribal communities.

Supriya Shrinate, the national spokesperson of the Congress party, allegedly referred to the Naxals killed in the encounter in Kanker as “martyred” during a press conference. However, she also expressed concern for the injured and wished speedy recovery for the security personnel. The BJP has condemned the alleged labeling of slain Naxals as “martyrs” by Supriya Shrinate following the clash.

Reacting to Baghel’s statements, Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma asked, “Are the jawans I met with gunshot wounds fake? The Naxals who were killed were armed. Is that wrong?”

He further criticized the previous Congress government for neglecting infrastructure development and counter-insurgency operations in the state.

Prior to Baghel’s clarification, Deepak Baij, the Chhattisgarh Congress Pradesh president, held a press conference here, demanding transparency from the government and urging clarification on the identities of those killed in the encounter.

Baij stressed the government’s responsibility to provide clarity on whether the deceased were genuine insurgents or innocent villagers caught in the crossfire.

The war of words between prominent leaders of the Congress and the ruling BJP over the Kanker encounter underscores the intense political climate surrounding the incident. As the general election draws near, the political ramifications of the encounter remain to be seen.