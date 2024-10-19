Cong protest over rise in crime against women in MP

Alleging that Madhya Pradesh has become the most unsafe state for women and girls but the Dr Mohan Yadav-led BJP government is sleeping over the issue, former Congress CM Kamal Nath claimed on Saturday that around 18 rapes are reported daily in the state while 3029 women and 3641 minor girls were raped in MP in 2023, as per the report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Mr Nath made the allegations during a community fast held by the MP Congress to protest the increasing number of sexual crimes against women and girls in the state.

All top leaders of the party in the state including MP Congress in-charge Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, state women Congress president Vibha Patel, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari, former CM Digvijaya Singh, Assembly leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, AICC member Kamleshwar Patel and thousands of party workers gathered at the Roshanpura Square here to observe the fast, protesting the failure of the BJP state government in ensuring safety of women and girls.

Advertisement

Citing NCRB data, the ex-CM said that the 2023 figures point out that MP is number three in the country in terms of rapes.

Besides attacking the BJP government over the women safety, the Congress leaders also charged that MP has also become a hub of illegal drugs smuggling and manufacturing, as a factory was recently busted in Bhopal and 907 kg of mephedrone (MD) worth more than Rs 1814 crore was seized.