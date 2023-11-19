Cong promises LPG cylinder for Rs 400 each to BPL families in Rajasthan

The Congress has promised that if it comes to power in the state, the LPG cylinder will be provided to not only Ujjawala beneficiaries but also to 1.05 cr BPL families, which are getting government ration shops, at the rate of Rs 400 each.

Addressing a poll rally at Nawalgarh-Khetri constituencies in Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan Chief Minister said that presently Ujjawala beneficiaries are getting LPG cylinder at Rs 500 each, and the government, if repeated in the polls, will slash its price to Rs 400 per beneficiary of BPL receiving ration from the government shops.

Nawalgarh Municipality would be upgraded to Municipal Council, Gehlot assured the public and urged them to vote and support Congress’ 10 flagship schemes and 7 guarantees.

Advertisement