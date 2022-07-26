Cong President Sonia Gandhi reaches ED for questioning

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for the second round of questioning in the National Herald’s money laundering case.

ED on July 22 had issued fresh summons to Congress president to join the probe in the National Herald case on July 26.

Gandhi was earlier questioned by the probe agency on July 21 for nearly three hours in connection with the alleged money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

In view of Gandhi’s questioning, the Congress is gearing up for a ‘Sansad to Sadak’ protest where all Congress Lok Sabha MPs will meet at the party office in Parliament House.

The party has planned to hold Satyagraha for which Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal had issued a letter requesting all the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) to hold a peaceful Satyagraha at any Gandhi statue or at any place of historical importance in their respective capital city.

Last time on July 21, when Gandhi was probed, Congress leaders had protested in different parts of the country over ED summons to the party’s interim chief. Seventy-five Congress MPs including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and several workers were detained by the Delhi Police for demonstrations against the questioning of the party chief.

The probe, meanwhile relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

