Cong objects to Thackeray-led Sena’s announcement of candidates for LS polls

Shortly after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction announced its first list of Lok Sabha candidates in Maharashtra, its alliance partner Congress said the party should not have nominated candidates on seats where discussions are still underway.

Senior Congress leader and a member of the MVA’s (Maha Vikas Aghadi) negotiating committee, Balasaheb Thorat said Mumbai South Central, Bhiwandi and Sangli seats are still under discussion and Thackeray-led Sena should have avoided announcing candidates on these constituencies.

“The Congress leaders are angry at the list released by the Uddhav Shiv Sena today. I would request the Sena to reconsider its candidates list that it has announced. Discussions were on in some of the seats and everyone was expected to follow the spirit of the Aghadi,” Thorat said.

“Discussion was ongoing, on the seats of Sangli, Bhiwandi and South Central Mumbai. In such a situation, how can candidates’ names be announced in a one-sided manner? This issue will be discussed in the next meeting of Mahavikas Aghadi,” he added.

Thorat also said that Congress leaders from Sangli constituency are going to Delhi to meet the party high command to raise their objections.

Earlier in the day, the Shiv Sena (UBT) announced its candidates on 17 seats, namely – Raigad, Ratnagiri, Thane, Parbhani, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Shirdi, South Mumbai, North West Mumbai, North East Mumbai, Sangli, Hingoli, Dharshiv, Nasik and Maval seats.

Meanwhile, NCP (SCP) leaders also raised their objections and protested outside Thackeray House in Mumbai after the announcement of candidates.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second most after Uttarakhand Pradesh (80). The state will vote in five phases starting from April 19.