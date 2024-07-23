Cong gives a thumbs down to Budget 2024-25; calls it ‘replication’ of its poll manifesto

The Opposition Congress -led INDIA bloc on Tuesday sharply criticized the Union Budget 2024-25, dismissing it as underwhelming and a mere replication of their own manifesto.



Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed disappointment, stating, “It is an underwhelming budget. I didn’t hear anything about the key issues facing the common man…There is no mention of MNREGA, and insufficient mention of steps taken to improve the income of a common person. We have seen far too little from govt on addressing income disparity. On job creation, a token gesture was made.”

He, however, welcomed the abolition of tax on angel investors. “I welcome only one provision which is abolishing of tax on angel investors. I had recommended it to Arun Jaitley more than 5 years ago,” he added.

His sentiments were echoed by Congress MP Manickam Tagore, who accused the government of copying the Congress ideas without due credit.



Tagore pointed out, “This Budget has more or less copied the Congress manifesto,” referring specifically to the Yuva Nidhi scheme.

“This government has announced it as Rs 5,000 per youngster who will be in the apprenticeship. It shows that this government has copied the ideas of Rahul Gandhi…,” he stated.

Commenting on the budget, senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram acknowledged certain provisions aligned with the Congress proposals, but also lamented about missed opportunities.

“I am glad to know that the Hon’ble FM has read the Congress manifesto LS 2024 after the election results…I am also happy that she has introduced the apprenticeship scheme along with an allowance to every apprentice spelt out on page 11 of the Congress Manifesto,” Chidambaram remarked.

However, he added, “I wish the FM had copied some other ideas in the Congress Manifesto.”

He also welcomed the abolition of the Angel Tax, saying the “Congress has pleaded for the abolition for many years and most recently in the Congress Manifesto on page 31.”

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari claimed the Centre has handed a “jhunjhuna (toy)” to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

“They had made big promises for farmers, but what did they get? There was no mention of MSP, and neither was there an increase in Kisan Nidhi… They have handed a ‘jhunjhuna’ to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh…,” Tiwari said,

Meanwhile, Members of Parliament from Punjab protested against “inadequate funds allocation” for their state in the budget. Similarly, members of Maha Vikas Aghadi, the opposition alliance in Maharashtra, also demonstrated outside the Parliament.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also criticized the budget, emphasizing unresolved farmer issues and youth unemployment as crucial concerns needing immediate attention.