IYC stages protest against Union Budget

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a protest here on Friday against alleged discrimination in the Union Budget 2024-25 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

Members of the Congress’ youth wing under the leadership of its president Srinivas BV held the demonstration in front of its office.

Addressing the members of the IYC, Srinivas said, “This budget of the Modi government is against the federal structure of India. Many states have been discriminated against in this budget. This is a betrayal with the public. This is an injustice to the people of the country.”

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “This budget has isolated 90 per cent of the states. The country’s budget cannot be for saving the power of the BJP, it should be for the welfare of the people of the country. But this budget of the Modi government has become just a ‘satta bachao budget’ (save the government).

In an apparent reference to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, the IYC president said, “The entire budget was to give importance to two states and two particular political parties, because the government has to save its chair. There is nothing for the middle class, farmers and unemployed in this budget, but there was a lot for those industrialists who donate to the BJP.”

The Modi government is angry with the farmers, labourers, poor, Dalits, because all of them supported the INDIA alliance in the Lok Sabha elections, so all of them have been ignored in this budget, Srinivas alleged.