Cong didn’t even start a single scheme to benefit people: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said the Congress did nothing in the last fifty years as they were busy enjoying power and not even a single scheme was started by the party which helped the people of the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Indora in Kangra district, Thakur said on the other hand, the BJP started Himcare, Grihini Suvidha Yojna, Sahara Yojna, Chief Minister Helpline-1100, Jan Manch, Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojna, Shagun Yojna etc to provide helping hand to the needy and poor.

The Chief Minister stated that Rs 161 crore developmental projects dedicated and foundation stones of which were laid today would go a long way in making Indora area a most developed area of the state.

Despite the corona pandemic, the state government succeeded in accelerating the pace of development. The credit for this goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who provided free vaccines to 135 crore people of the country. It was due to the vaccination that people of the country were saved from this dreaded virus and an indigenous vaccine was prepared resulting in the successful launch of the biggest vaccination campaign of the world, he added

Thakur further stated that the opposition even did not shy away in politicising this sensitive issue and termed it as BJP vaccine. The same leaders later got themselves vaccinated to save them from this virus. He said that the present state government has given human face to development and the age limit of availing social security pension without income criteria for the old was first reduced from 80 years to 70 years, which was now further reduced to 60 years in this financial year budget.

“Congress remained in power for long in the state but they did nothing new to ensure welfare of the weaker sections of the society. The present state government has ensured that every policy and programme of the government helps and benefits the poor and downtrodden. The Congress leaders were not even able to digest the announcements made by him on the occasion of Himachal Day on 15th of this month. Congress leaders need not to worry as the state government would manage this as it was earning Rs 6000 crore from the power produced in the state and they would manage providing 125 units power free to domestic consumers. The state government has also announced 50 percent concession in fare in HRTC buses to women passengers,” he added.