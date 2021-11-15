Cong demands white paper on action plan against pollution in Delhi

The Congress on Monday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to come up with a white paper on the action being taken to curb pollution in the national capital.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, “AAP (State Govt) and BJP (Central Govt) should issue a white paper on what steps they have taken to tackle the black pollution except hollow advertisements and playing blame game politics; the SC’s observations expose the AAP-BJP’s spineless and careless approach towards tackling pollution.”

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Delhi government for making “lame excuses” in connection with air pollution in the capital.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and also comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant told senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the national capital government, that “the Delhi government wants to accuse the farmers for stubble burning as a major contributory factor for air pollution in the capital.” It pointed out that it is an insignificant source of pollution here.

The bench, citing the Centre’s affidavit, said stubble burning contributes only 4 per cent to air pollution in winter.

According to the Centre’s affidavit, stubble burning is not a major factor for severe air pollution in the capital.