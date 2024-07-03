Cong demands Rs 1 cr compensation for Hathras stampede victims

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Wednesday met the families of the deceased of the Hathras stampede to express his condolences.

He also met the injured in the hospital and inquired of their well-being.

Ajay Rai reached Bagla Hospital in Hathras district, where the people seriously injured in the incident were admitted. He also met the doctors and requested for proper treatment of the injure.

After that he reached Sokhna village from where 4 people lost their lives in the accident. Rai met the families of the deceased and consoled them and assured them of all possible help from the party.

The Congress president said that this incident is the result of negligence of the administration.

If the administration had made arrangements for proper treatment by taking the injured to the hospital in time, then perhaps the number of deaths would not have been so high, he said.

He said the administration is completely responsible for this incident.

Rai said that the government has ordered an investigation into the incident by a retired judge. Rai also demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident from the sitting judge of the High Court.

Rai has demanded a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore should be given to the families of the deceased and a government job to one of the family members and an assistance amount of Rs 25 lakh should be given to the people injured in the incident along with their proper compensation.