Condition of Narayanpur district police personnel injured in IED attack improving, says Bastar Inspector General

The condition of two Narayanpur district police officials injured during an encounter with Naxals on Saturday is improving, Inspector General of Police (IG) in Bastar Range of Chhattisgarh said.

He also identified the two Indian Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) jawans, namely Pawar Amar Shamrao and K Rajesh, who lost their lives due to an IED blast executed by naxals.

“Today two ITBP jawans lost their lives after getting injured in an IED blast executed by naxals in the forest near Kodliar village in Narayanpur district. One of the jawan is the residence of Maharashtra and the other is the residence of Andhra Pradesh, after post mortem, their bodies will be transported back to their families. The other two injured jawans are under treatment and their situation is now improving,” said Sundarraj Pattilingam, IG of Bastar Range on Saturday.

During a search operation on October 19 carried out in jointly by ITBP and Narayanpur police, Naxals attacked the ITBP Patrolling team and carried out a major IED blast.

On Friday, Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada police said that at least 38 cadres of naxals were gunned down in an encounter that recently took place at the forest of Abujhmad close to Dantewada-Narayanpur border.

As per the statement issued by Dantewada police, 38 naxals were killed in an encounter with security personnel inside the forest of village Nendur and Thulthuli near the Dantewada-Narayanpur border. Of 38 naxals killed in the encounter, police have recovered the bodies of 31 cadres. The statement added further the bodies of 29 cadres have been handed over to their relatives. All the 38 naxals killed in the encounter were identified.