AAP slams BJP over condition of MCD Schools in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday targeted the BJP over the ‘worse condition’ of BJP-run MCD schools in Delhi.

After paying a visit to a number of MCD schools in the capital, the AAP leaders shared pictures and video clips on a microblogging site Twitter claiming the worst conditions of ‘schools of BJP ruled MCD’.

Taking to Twitter, AAP leader Sanjay Singh mentioned, “Look what BJP is doing with the future of your children. MCD School, Burari. Picture speaking face of 15 years of misrule of BJP- No sitting desk for children, Unhygienic Toilet, No drinking water (children dying of thirst in school), only dirt everywhere.”

देखिये BJP आपके बच्चों के भविष्य के साथ क्या कर रही है।

MCD School, Burari 📍

BJP के 15 साल के कुशासन की मुँह बोलती तस्वीर- बच्चों के बैठने के Desk नहीं, Unhygienic Toilet, पीने का पानी नहीं( स्कूल में प्यासा मरता बचपन), हर जगह केवल गंदगी।#BJPKeSchoolExposed pic.twitter.com/dL4lFYKxpc — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) September 3, 2022

AAP MLA from Wazirpur Rajesh Gupta also shared video clips on Twitter, “Surprise inspection in Wazirpur Industrial Area C-Block Location *School of BJP ruled MCD* Be it a teacher or a greeting, everyone believes that the situation is pathetic. Now there are 2 ways to correct these schools, either give these schools to the Delhi government, or there should be a government of “AAP” in MCD also.”

वज़ीरपुर इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया C-ब्लॉक स्थिति *भाजपा शासित MCD के स्कूल* में औचक निरीक्षण अध्यापक हो या अभिवादक सभी मानते है कि हालात दयनीय अब इन स्कूलों को सही करने के 2 तरीके है या तो इन स्कूलों को दिल्ली सरकार को दे दो , या MCD में भी "AAP" की सरकार हो ।#McdKeSchoolsExposed pic.twitter.com/rnbCqmJhyy — Rajesh Gupta (@rajeshgupta) September 3, 2022

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, “BJP has given such schools and education system to poor children while being in the power of MCD for 17 years. BJP should apologize for playing with the future of Delhi and the country like this.”

BJP ने 17 साल MCD की सत्ता में रहते हुए गरीब बच्चो को ऐसे स्कूल व शिक्षा व्यवस्था दी है.. दिल्ली व देश के भविष्य के साथ इस तरह खिलवाड़ करने के लिए बीजेपी को माफी मांगनी चाहिए। https://t.co/UEtGtLU2rC — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 3, 2022

AAP MLA from Timarpur Dilip Pandey too visited the MCD school in Mukherjee Nagar and added, “Look at this deadly school of BJP. In MCD school in Mukherjee Nagar, parents send children with stones on their chests. In such dilapidated buildings, children play with their lives and study. In 15 years, BJP destroyed the fleet of these schools. BJPmen, give these schools to Manish Sisodia then see.”

ये देखिए BJP के जानलेवा स्कूल. मुखर्जीनगर के MCD स्कूल में अभिभावक बच्चों को सीने पर पत्थर रख के भेजते हैं. ऐसी जर्जर बिल्डिंगों में बच्चे जान पर खेल कर पढ़ते हैं. 15 सालों में BJP ने इन स्कूलों का बेड़ा गर्क कर दिया. भाजपाईयों, इन स्कूलों को @msisodia जी को दे दो, फिर देखना. pic.twitter.com/SMfulAPMj8 — तोड़िये मत, जोड़िये ‘भारत’ 🇮🇳 (@dilipkpandey) September 3, 2022

Sanjay Singh also shared clips stating as ‘This is not ruin or a ghost palace. This is a BJP government school which runs MCD, where innocent children study. When the MLA Durgesh Pathak to see the school, the principal did not say, “Don’t go inside, Sir BJP people will take a job”