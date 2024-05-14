Our fight is not with Modi-Yogi, it is fight between two ideologies: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said his party’s fight is not with Modi-Yogi, but a fight between two ideologies.

“One ideology wants to enslave the poor and the middle class by mortgaging the country into the hands of a few industrialists, while we want to save the country and its countrymen. Our ideology is to save the country built by Nehru, Gandhi and Patel. Their intention is to eliminate him. They give benefits to their industrialist friends. We help the poor, farmers, waive their loans,” he said.

Kharge appealed to vote in favour of the INDI Alliance candidate to protect the Constitution and reservation. He was addressing the gathering at Jawaharlal Nehru PG College Sports Ground in support of INDI Alliance candidate Congress MLA Virendra Chaudhary.

The Congress National President said that,” we have five guarantees which ensure jobs to the youth, one lakh rupees in the account of women in a year, loan waiver and apprenticeship of unemployed youth.” Apart from this, BJP’s guarantee is to promote hatred and end brotherhood. He said that BJP does not do its work and asks for votes by saying Ram, Muslims, Pakistan and Hindus are in danger.

Kharge said that BJP wants 400 seats so that it can destroy democracy by changing the Constitution.

He said that this area of Maharajganj is the maternal birthplace of Lord Buddha where there was democracy two thousand and 600 years ago. Who knows the importance of democracy better than you people, hence all of you are requested to make the alliance candidate Virendra Chaudhary win. L

He said that this land belonged to development men like Constituent Assembly members Shibban Lal Saxena, Veer Bahadur Singh, Harsh Vardhan. Virendra Chaudhary can definitely fill their vacancies.

SP leader and former minister Shivpal Singh Yadav said that the formation of a coalition government is certain. Now it is your responsibility to ensure your participation in the formation of the coalition government by making the coalition candidate Virendra Chaudhary win from Maharajganj.

Congress’ UP in-charge Avinash Pandey, while enumerating the long list of failures of the BJP government, said that the continuation of this government is not in the interest of the country.