Competitions on Ramayana topics in UP schools before inauguration of Ram temple

Many programmes have been planned next month as part of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh.

There will be competitions on topics related to Ramayana like painting, writing, costumes and singing Ramayana etc. Its aim is to spiritually enrich the new generation.

According to officials of the state culture department here on Thursday, the state government will organize competitions on painting, writing, costumes and singing Ramayana etc. based on various topics related to Ramayana. This competition will be held in all the primary and secondary level schools of UP.

Advertisement

Not only this, artefacts related to Ramayana are to be installed at various ghats and sites of Ayodhya. Modern decoration of these artefacts is proposed to be done by international and national level artists through Uttar Pradesh State Lalit Kala Academy, Lucknow.

Officials said around Rs 100 crore will be spent by the Culture Department for organizing the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Under Ramotsav, the budget will also be spent to inspire the youth through competitions and sculpture and painting. Rs 4 crore will be spent on competitions and Rs 2.5 crore will be spent on sculpture and painting. This program, aimed at making the youth aware of the context of Ramayana, will be supernatural, divine and grand.