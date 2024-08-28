Compensation for deaths due to snake bite under consideration in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh government will consider giving compensation to the concerned family members in case of deaths due to snake bites in the state.

For this, the government will make necessary amendments in the relief manual, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu making this announcement during the Monsoon session, while intervening in the discussion on the call attention motion brought by MLA Kewal Singh Pathania under Rule 62 in the Assembly on Wednesday.

He also asked the Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi to do the necessary study in this regard.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said that during the rainy season, there are more incidents of snake bites in the areas along the ravines and rivers because snakes come to these places floating in the rainwater.

Earlier, Health Minister Dr. Dhani Ram Shandil, in response to the discussion on the call attention motion, said, “People will get immediate treatment in case of snake bite. For this, anti-snake venom injections will be made available at CHC and PHC levels. Also, anti-snake venom injections will be kept in every 108 ambulances.”

He said that anti-snake venom is available in all the CHCs of Kangra district.

“At present, 473 vials of anti-venom are available in the district store Dharamshala. The doctors, staff nurses, CHOs and pharmacists have been trained for the prevention and control of snakebite in the district,” he said. adding that they have been trained to administer anti-snake venom vaccines.

Earlier, MLA Kewal Singh Pathania raised the issue of the sudden death of two persons due to snakebite due to the lack of doctors in Harchakkiya and Lanj of Shahpur in the House.

He said that snakebite vaccine should be kept in all 108 ambulances and the affected people should be given a relief amount of Rs. 4 lakh in case of death due to snakebite.

Pathania stated that this is a serious matter and demanded the government to take necessary steps in this regard.