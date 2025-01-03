Commuters to soon enjoy faster & safer train travel

New year is all set to bring faster and safer rail travel to commuters in India. After successfully giving faster, safer and world class travel experience to people travelling short and medium distance chair car trains, Indian Railways is making this a reality for long distance trains also.



The Vande Bharat sleeper train has achieved a peak speed of 180 km per hour in its multiple trials in the last three days. The trials will continue till this month-end before this world class travel for long distance travel is made available to the rail commuters across the nation.



Sharing a video of a successful trial in Kota Division, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on X mentioned the speed in his post.



The video shows a nearly full to brim glass of water adjacent to a mobile on a plain surface inside a Vande Bharat sleeper train. The water level remaining static can be seen in the video as the moving train achieves near constant peak speed of 180 km per hour exhibiting the element of comfort in the high-speed rail travel. The post came after three days of successful trials, which concluded on 2nd January, in which a Vande Bharat sleeper train in its loaded condition touched the peak speed.



On Thursday, during a 30 km long run between Kota & Laban in Bundi district of Rajasthan, the train reached a peak speed of 180 km/hour. A day earlier, i.e. on the first day of 2025, in a 40 km long trial run between Rohal Khurd to Kota, Vande Bharat sleeper train touched the peak of 180 km per hour. On the same day, peaks of 170 km/hr & 160km/hr were achieved on Kota-Nagda & Rohal Khurd-Chau Mahla sections. These trials will continue for the month of January under the supervision of Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow.



Once these trials are over, the train will be evaluated by the Railway Safety Commissioner at the maximum speed. Only after passing the final stage, Vande Bharat trains will be officially certified & handed over to Indian Railways for induction & regular service.



These Vande Bharat sleeper trains are designed with features like automatic doors, ultra comfortable berths, on board WiFi & an aircraft-like design. Passengers in India are already enjoying reclining seats & world class travel experience through 136 Vande Bharat trains running across the country on the medium and short distances.



The real challenge for Railways was to add berths and test the trains for full passenger and luggage load conditions in order to convert them into Vande Bharat sleeper coaches while achieving the peak speed of 180 km/ hour. With these successful trials, rail commuters can hope for world class travel experience in long distance travel like Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Delhi to Mumbai, Howrah to Chennai and many other routes also. They will benefit as travel time will come down considerably. The current average speed of Mumbai Delhi long-distance travel is 90 km/hr with maximum permissible speed of 140 km/h for Tejas Rajdhani Express, which is fastest among all Rajdhani train services in India.



Vande Bharat trains are now available in many Shatabdi train routes. Vande Bharat Express is India’s fastest train and capable of reaching speeds up to 180 km/h. As of now, it connects major cities at short & medium distance apart like Delhi and Varanasi and offers a luxurious travel experience. Vande Bharat trains provide a seamless blend of speed and comfort. It’s not just a mode of transportation but an experience of modern Indian engineering.

