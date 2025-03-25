Tripura LoP seeks privilege motion against minister over alleged racist remark

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Tripura Legislative Assembly Jitendra Chaudhury has filed a petition before the Speaker seeking to move a privilege motion against Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ratan Lal Nath over what he described as a “derogatory and racist” remark made during a budget session discussion.

In a formal letter, Chaudhury, who also serves as the secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] state committee, cited Rule 173 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Assembly to justify his motion.

The remark in question—’Jiten Babu has demonstrated his tribe’—was allegedly made by Minister Nath while Chaudhury was participating in a discussion on the 2025-26 budget on March 24.

“This is not only derogatory and abusive but also deeply racist against myself, my family, and my community. It is a clear breach of privilege committed by Minister Ratan Lal Nath,” Chaudhury stated in his letter to the Speaker, urging appropriate action against the Minister.

Earlier in the day, the CPI(M) staged a walkout from the Assembly in protest against Nath’s alleged comment, demanding an immediate retraction.

The party condemned the remark as an attack on the dignity of the tribal community and accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fostering divisive rhetoric.

“The comment is not only an insult to Jitendra Chaudhury but an affront to the indigenous tribal communities of Tripura. The Minister must apologise and withdraw his statement,” a senior CPI(M) leader said.

The controversy has escalated tensions in Tripura’s political landscape, where tribal identity and representation remain sensitive issues.

Jitendra Chaudhury, a veteran tribal leader and former MP, has been a vocal critic of the BJP-led government’s policies concerning tribal welfare. His party has consistently accused the BJP of neglecting indigenous rights while attempting to consolidate power through divisive politics.

Ratan Lal Nath, a senior BJP leader and former Congress MLA, has been a key figure in the state’s legislative affairs and is known for his sharp political rhetoric. While Nath has not yet issued a public statement regarding the controversy, the ruling BJP is expected to counter the Opposition’s allegations in the coming days.