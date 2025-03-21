Jharkhand’s Healthcare Paradox: Rs 74.70 Billion approved, Minister sent to Delhi for treatment

Jharkhand’s healthcare system sparked a heated debate in the Assembly’s budget session, exposing the gap between ambitious promises and ground reality. While the government approved a Rs 74.70 billion grant for the Health, Medical Education, and Family Welfare Department, the irony was hard to miss — Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore had to be flown to Delhi for treatment — raising uncomfortable questions about the state’s medical infrastructure.

On Wednesday night, Kishore was admitted to Orchid Hospital in Ranchi due to breathing difficulties and persistent coughing. Doctors diagnosed a minor infection and kept him under observation for 24 hours.

However, when his condition did not improve, the government decided to send him to Delhi for advanced treatment. Chief Minister Hemant Soren personally monitored his health and accompanied him to the airport.

During the budget discussion, Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari announced several ambitious initiatives to upgrade state healthcare. These included Rs 10 medical tests in government hospitals, the reconstruction of RIMS at Rs 65 billion to expand bed capacity from 2,200 to 3,500, and the construction of a new 950-bed super-specialty block along with an OPD building capable of handling 5,000 patients daily.

Other key initiatives include setting up 1,258 new health sub-centres, 48 trauma centres, and 25 tribal health cottages. District hospitals will be equipped with modular operation theatres and ICUs, while medical colleges will receive MRI, CT scan, and digital X-ray facilities. The government also plans to establish new nursing colleges, promote medical tourism, introduce 300 advanced life support ambulances and 300 bike ambulances, provide free medicines and emergency services, and distribute 42,000 tablets to community health workers (Sahiya sisters).

Despite these grand announcements, the opposition was quick to challenge the government’s claims. Dumri MLA Jayaram Mahato questioned why ministers and leaders still seek treatment in private hospitals if state healthcare is truly improving. He pointed out that not just Finance Minister Kishore, but also Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji, Dishom Guru, and even Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari have all sought treatment in private hospitals. Taking a swipe at the government, he quipped, “Even a minor sneeze is enough to send our leaders rushing to Delhi and Hyderabad.”

BJP MLAs raised concerns over the shortage of doctors, nurses, and medicines and criticised the deteriorating condition of the 108 ambulance service. Dissatisfied with the Health Minister’s response, BJP legislators staged a walkout in protest.

In response, Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari dismissed the opposition’s allegations and assured that the government would transform healthcare to the extent that private hospitals would become unnecessary. He emphasised plans for 10,000 new recruitments, new medical and nursing colleges, a medical city, and improved emergency services. With confidence, he stated, “Within a year, even Jayaram Mahato will trust government hospitals.”

The government’s ambitious commitments to healthcare sound promising, but the real test lies ahead: Will these plans materialise, or will Jharkhand’s leaders continue looking elsewhere for treatment? Whether these promises translate into real change or remain political rhetoric is a question that Jharkhand’s people will be watching closely.