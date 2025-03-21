Congress MLA pleads for justice in MP Assembly; minister breaks down, assures probe

The Madhya Pradesh State Assembly witnessed emotionally charged scenes on Friday when an opposition Congress MLA begged for justice, alleging that a false police case was registered against him and his son. In response, the Minister of State for Health—answering in place of Home Minister and Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav—came to tears and announced with a choked voice that the TI of the concerned police station would be suspended and a thorough probe conducted.

On the eighth day of the ongoing budget session of the Assembly on Friday, Congress MLA from the Semariya Assembly constituency in Rewa district Abhay Mishra raised the issue of the fake FIR registered against him and his son Vibhuti Narayan Mishra by the Chorahata police.

He pointed out the flaws in the registration of the case against him on 16 December 2022 and sought action against the erring police officer.

Mishra said he was even ready to fall at the Minister’s feet for justice.

Congress MLAs, including Ajay Singh, also spoke in favour of Abhay Mishra. Ajay Singh said that the Madhya Pradesh police are working in a high-handed manner and false cases are being registered even against MLAs, with no one taking any action.

Health Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel said that a probe would be conducted into the matter, but the morale of the police also needs to be upheld.

On hearing this, agitated Congress MLAs created a din and charged that while on the one hand, the police are harassing MLAs, on the other, the minister is saying that the morale of the police should also be ensured.

Ajay Singh charged that Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav is the Home Minister but has not responded to a single law and order-related question in the Assembly, while Narendra Shivaji Patel is bearing the brunt on his behalf.

Following that, tears welled up in Patel’s eyes.

He then announced with a choked voice that in the case of Abhay Mishra, the TI of Chorhata police station, Avneesh Pandey, would be suspended and a thorough investigation conducted. He also assured the House that if the FIRs were registered on the basis of a false complaint, then the person who registered the false case against MLA Mishra would also be booked.

Narendra Shivaji Patel has been authorised to reply to questions related to the Home Department on behalf of CM Dr Mohan Yadav in the State Assembly.

Later, Abhay Mishra told some media persons outside the House that an FIR had also been registered against the son of minister Narendra Shivaji Patel in Bhopal in the past, but nothing could be done.

A few months ago, an FIR was registered at the Shahpura Police Station in Bhopal against Patel’s son for alleged violence and assault.