Communal tension in Indore over bursting of crackers

Bursting of crackers on Friday afternoon ignited a communal flare up at Indore resulting in stone pelting from members of two communities that caused injuries to more than a dozen people while the unruly crowd also burnt some vehicles.

Reacting sharply at the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav averred that stopping kids and other people from bursting crackers was unfair and such acts would not be tolerated. He asserted that stringent action would be ensured against all those who tried to take the law into their own hands.

“Our government will not tolerate anyone’s actions to stop kids and others from bursting crackers,” he stated. “The government is committed to safeguarding all religions but anyone who tries to stop people from celebrating Diwali would not be spared,” the CM averred.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, after a heavy police force managed to somehow bring the situation under control, Indore Additional Commissioner Amit Singh and police officials reached the spot and asked children to enjoy bursting crackers without any fear in their presence. According to the city Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rishikesh Meena, communal tension erupted in the Chhatripura area of the city. He said additional police force from four police stations of the city was rushed to the spot and the situation brought under control.

A case against three persons has been registered in the matter and police teams are continuously patrolling in the area to maintain peace. The official said strict action would be taken against those found responsible for the violence.