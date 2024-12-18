Collective efforts key to achieving Viksit Bharat: Pradhan

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday emphasized that the dream of a Viksit Bharat can only be realized through the collective efforts of all Indians, transcending caste and religion. He highlighted India’s inclusive society as a model for addressing global challenges.

Speaking at the 20th Foundation Day of the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions, Pradhan underscored the urgency of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in its entirety.

He urged minority educational institutions to play a proactive role in this transformative initiative and stressed the importance of skill development and programs like the Academic Bank of Credit and the National Credit Framework (NCRF).

Pradhan also drew attention to the constitutional rights of minorities as the nation commemorates 75 years of the adoption of the Indian Constitution. He commended the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions for its efforts in fostering positive change through education.

Highlighting the government’s achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the minister noted the delivery of key facilities such as housing, bank accounts, gas cylinders, and free ration to underprivileged citizens, guided by the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (Together with All, Development for All).

Looking ahead, Pradhan envisioned India as a leader in the 21st-century knowledge-based economy. He lauded the contributions of the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the welfare of all citizens.

The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities, Iqbal Singh Lalpura; Prof. (Dr.) Faizan Mustafa; Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi; Upadhyaya Ravindra Muni; Dr. Bhikkhu Dhammapal Maha Thero; and Archbishop Raphy Manjaly.