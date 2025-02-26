PM Modi extends Maha Shivratri wishes, calls for ‘Viksit Bharat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, expressing his wishes for happiness, prosperity, and a stronger resolve toward building a ‘Viksit Bharat.’

Sharing a video on X, PM Modi wrote, “I wish all my countrymen a very happy Mahashivratri, a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. May this divine occasion bring happiness, prosperity, and good health to all of you and also strengthen the resolve for a Viksit Bharat. Har Har Mahadev!”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his Maha Shivratri greetings, emphasising the festival’s deep spiritual and introspective significance.

“Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the holy festival of Mahashivratri. This festival of the union of Shiva and Shakti is a great festival of spirituality, introspection, and faith. I pray to Devadhidev Mahadev for the welfare of all,” he posted on X.

BJP National President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda also extended his best wishes, writing on X, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the holy festival of Maha Shivratri. I pray to the God of Gods, Mahadev, that this great festival brings happiness, prosperity, and health in everyone’s life. May the blessings of Baba Bholenath remain on everyone.”

People across the country are celebrating Maha Shivratri with great devotion and enthusiasm, visiting temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and offering prayers.

Maha Shivratri is widely believed to mark the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. However, scholars argue that there is no mention of this event in ancient scriptures, including the Shiva Purana.

The Shiva Purana states that the Shivling first manifested on the fourteenth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Falgun, known as Chaturdashi Tithi. On this day, Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma worshipped the Shivling, establishing it as a sacred occasion called Shivratri.