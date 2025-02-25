Every promise of ‘Sankalp Patra’ will be fulfilled: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said the state government has fulfilled 18 promises of the Sankalp Patra in first 100 days while the work is going on 10 promises.

He has assured that every promise of the Sankalp Patra will be fulfilled. Haryana will move ahead on the path of development at a faster pace and will realize the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making a ‘Viksit Bharat’, he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing a programme organized in Karnal on Tuesday. Targeting the Opposition, Saini said the Congress has always tried to spoil brotherhood.

People know the state of development work before 2014 whereas the present government is continuously getting development work done at a fast pace, he said.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the people of the country are continuously expressing their trust in the welfare policies of the government and recently, in the Delhi elections, the people put their stamp of trust on the policies of the government.

He said after the formation of a government in local body elections, the state government will work at three times the speed.