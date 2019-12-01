A minor girl, celebrating her birthday with her friend in a park in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, was allegedly gang-raped by six men, four of whom have been arrested, the police said on Saturday.

The girl who studies in class 11 had gone to a park with her friend on Tuesday and was returning home with him at around 9 pm when the gang confronted them. They beat up the girl’s friend, then dragged her to a secluded place and raped her, the police said. They also made a video of the incident.

The next day, the girl reported the incident to her mother. They filed a police complaint then.

Four accused have been arrested and the search for other two is on, according to police.