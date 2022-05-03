Coal production touches 661.54 Lakh tonne

India’s total coal production touched 661.54 lakh tonnes during the month of April 2022.

While Coal India Ltd (CIL) and its subsidiaries produced 534.7 lakh tonnes of coal, production by Singareni Colleries Company Ltd (SCCL) stood at 53.23 lakh tonnes and production from captive mines touched 73.61 lakh tonnes during April.

As per the provisional statistic of the Ministry of Coal, while the total off-take of the coal sector was 708.68 lakh tonnes during the month, the power sector offtake touched the figure of 617.2 lakh tonnes in April. At the same time, off-take to the power sector from Coal India alone stood at 497.39 lakh tonnes.

Coal India has achieved the highest production of 534.7 lakh tonnes during April this year indicating 6.02 per cent growth. The previous highest ever production was recorded during April 2019 having attained a production of 450.29 Lakh tonnes. Similarly, coal off-take touched the figure of 570.55 Lakh tonnes in April. The previous highest off-take of coal was recorded in April 2021 with 540.12 lakh tonnes.

The total coal production during the financial year 2021-22 was 7770.23 lakh tonnes (provisional) compared to 7160 lakh tonnes during 2020-21, recording a growth of 8.55 per cent. Coal India Ltd (CIL) production had gone up by 4.43 per cent from 5960.24 lakh tonnes in 2020-21 to 6220.64 lakh tonnes during fiscal 2021-22.

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), with an increase of 28.55 per cent, produced 650.02 lakh tonnes during 2021-22 compared to 500.58 lakh tonnes in the previous year. Coal production of captive mines has gone up to 890.57 lakh tonnes. During 2020-21, it was only 690.18 lakh tonnes.

Total coal dispatch during 2021-22 touched the figure of 8180.04 lakh tonnes against the figure of 6900.71 lakh tonnes the previous year, an increase of 18.43 per cent. During the period, CIL dispatched 6610.85 lakh tonnes of coal against the 2020-21 figure of 5730.80 lakh tonnes.