CM Yogi’s stern warning to officials: Negligence in addressing people’s issues will not be tolerated

After around two months gap, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath restarted Janata Darshan on Thursday after the Model Code of Conduct came to an end.

A large number of people in distress came to his official residence and expressed their problems before the CM.

During this, the CM directed officials to complete public-related tasks within the stipulated time frame, emphasising that any negligence in these matters would not be tolerated.

The public shared their problems with the Chief Minister while he listened to each person’s issues patiently. In response, he instructed the officials concerned to resolve these issues immediately, reiterating that public matters are a top priority for the government.

Notably, a large number of youth also attended the Janata Darshan on Thursday. The Chief Minister not only asked about their personal problems but also discussed various issues with them. The youths also shared their concerns with the CM on various issues. The Chief Minister instructed the officers to ensure effective advocacy for all public-related issues pending in the court by presenting their sides effectively.