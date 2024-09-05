CM Yogi visits Ayodhya, offers prayers at Hanumangarhi & Shri Ram Janmabhoomi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was on a day’s trip to Ayodhya on Thursday, where he was warmly welcomed by local leaders, including the Mayor, MLAs, public representatives, and BJP members.

His visit commenced with a programme at Karsevakpuram, followed by a stop at the Hanumangarhi temple, where he offered prayers to Lord Hanuman and greeted the enthusiastic crowd gathered to welcome him.

The Chief Minister then proceeded to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, where he performed darshan and worship at the feet of Lord Ram.

Earlier in the day, CM Adityanath visited Ram Katha Park before heading to the newly established Sri Ramanathaswamy temple in Ramsevakpuram. There, he attended the grand Maha Kumbhabhishekam and Prana-Pratishtha ceremony. The Chief Minister also took part in the ‘Bharatatma Ashokji Singhal Veda Award-2024’ distribution ceremony held at Karsevakpuram.

The CM had previously visited Ayodhya on August 6 and had offered prayers to Lord Ram and Sankatmochan Lord Hanuman and conducted a review of the ongoing development projects in the city. During that visit, he also inspected various development and construction works, emphasising his focus on Ayodhya’s progress.