CM Yogi reviews Mahakumbh preparations ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally reviewed the preparations in Mahakumbhnagar on Thursday.

Following his directives, arrangements are being made at the Sangam for seamless rituals and worship.

On the other hand, the UP government is committed to making Mahakumbh 2025 the grandest event in Sanatan Dharma, ensuring a warm and well-organised welcome for pilgrims from across the globe.

In line with CM Yogi Adityanath’s vision, special arrangements are being made to enhance the safety and comfort of female devotees.

Mahakumbhnagar SDM Abhinav Pathak informed here on Thursday that 12 special units are being set up to cater to women pilgrims at the Sangam. Each unit will be 25 metres long and 6 metres wide, equipped with changing rooms to ensure convenience after rituals and bathing.

Additionally, old and dilapidated boats are being removed from the Sangam area and replaced with newly constructed floating jetties. These jetties are being adorned with vibrant flowers to add an aesthetic charm.

To save devotees from facing any difficulties, Brahmins, priests, and pandas will be present at the venue to guide and assist in performing rituals.

Meanwhile, the UP government is set to establish a unique ‘Har Ghar Jal’ village at Mahakumbh 2025.

Spanning a 40,000-square-foot area and themed “Solution to Drinking Water: The Identity of My Village”, the village will also feature a Jal Mandir, symbolising the life-giving essence of water and emphasising the importance of conservation.

The initiative will narrate the inspiring journey of providing tap water to every household in Bundelkhand under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Devotees, tourists, and Kalpvasis will witness inspiring transformation stories of ‘New Villages’ in a ‘New Uttar Pradesh’ as part of a ‘New India.’

The exhibition, running from January 5 to February 26, will feature 51 programmes and provide a platform for rural women of Bundelkhand to share first-hand accounts of the region’s transformation.

The exhibition will provide multilingual information in Hindi, English, Bengali, Telugu, and Marathi to ensure accessibility for the diverse visitors attending Mahakumbh.

Additionally, a dedicated book will compile the success stories of Vindhya-Bundelkhand’s transformation under the Jal Jeevan Mission, serving as a testament to the region’s remarkable progress.