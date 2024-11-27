CM Yogi realising concept of Ramrajya like Bharat: Kumar Vishwas

At the convocation ceremony of Allahabad University here on Wednesday, renowned poet Dr Kumar Vishwas praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling him the biggest source of energy in the country. He described CM Yogi as someone who is realising the concept of Ramrajya, much like Bharat.

Dr Vishwas said that CM Yogi is India’s most optimistic source of energy today. Expressing his gratitude, Vishwas said it was a moment of great pride for him to be honoured on the Allahabad University campus.

In response, CM Yogi acknowledged Dr Vishwas’s literary achievements and contributions. The CM noted that Prayagraj had played a significant role in shaping Dr Kumar Vishwas’s life and direction. He stated that from this city, Vishwas went on to build his career in the literary world, gaining recognition for his writings.

The CM also expressed immense pleasure in conferring an honorary degree upon the poet, calling it a moment of honour for the university.

In his speech, Kumar Vishwas also praised Allahabad University. He said, “It is a matter of great pride for me to come to this campus and be honoured.” He expressed special gratitude to his parents for instilling values that have allowed him to dedicate his life to the Hindi language.

He added, “I wish the university’s blessings continue to shower upon me. May Mother Bharat grant me the strength to dedicate my life to the development of Hindi!”