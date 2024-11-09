CM targets Akhilesh Yadav, accuses SP of betraying ideals

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted the leadership, policies, and leaders of the Samajwadi Party (SP) in its home belt of Karhal.

He criticized SP’s ideology, remarking, “SP’s cap is red, but its deeds are black,” and questioned Akhilesh Yadav’s leadership, stating that “Babua has not yet become an adult.”

CM Yogi alleged that efforts are being made to turn Kashmir back into a hub of terrorism.

Addressing an election meeting during the Karhal assembly bypolls, he accused Akhilesh Yadav of acting against the ideals of his late father and SP founder, Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“This is Akhilesh Yadav’s SP playing in Congress’s lap. Congress imprisoned Netaji during the Emergency, and Netaji always opposed Congress. He used to say that one should not ally with it even deceitfully. But SP has now distanced itself from Netaji’s values and ideals,” CM Yogi charged.

He asserted that Mulayam Singh Yadav must be feeling pained by SP’s leadership, accusing Akhilesh Yadav of “mortgaging the SP to Congress and jeopardizing the party’s future.”

CM Yogi remarked, “Some people have lifelong tendencies to align with certain groups. Babua has not yet matured, so sometimes he acts in ways that trouble the people of Mainpuri.”

He noted that Mulayam Singh had once upheld Ram Manohar Lohia as an ideal, who said a true socialist is one who is detached from wealth and lineage. Yet, Yogi claimed, only one family now seeks all the posts in SP.

CM Yogi accused SP of betraying Ram and the sentiments of the people, noting that SP leaders avoided visiting the Ram temple out of fear of losing their vote bank.

“Karhal residents should tell them that if they cannot respect Krishna-Kanhaiya, why do they seek our votes? BJP promised to build a Ram temple and fulfilled that commitment. We honor Krishna-Kanhaiya and aim to respect public sentiments in Mathura as well. Will SP support the government’s stance on Mathura-Vrindavan? They seek votes but lack respect for Krishna-Kanhaiya,” he stated.

He highlighted the government’s development of pilgrimage sites in Mathura, Gokul, Barsana, Baldev, and Vrindavan, stating that Mathura-Vrindavan now evokes the era of Krishna.

CM Yogi accused SP of conspiring to return UP to a state of anarchy, stating that SP’s claims were debunked in the Lok Sabha elections. “Wipe them out in the elections. By empowering the wrong individuals, the future of coming generations is jeopardized, while the present generation suffers,” he concluded.