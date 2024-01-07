CM stresses preservation of religious traditions of Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday participated in the three-day “Maha Yajna” (Shant) being held after 36 years at Gavas in Rohru assembly constituency of district Shimla.

He paid obeisance at the temple of deity Gudaru Ji Maharaj and prayed for happiness and prosperity of the state.

Congratulating the people of the area on this occasion, the chief minister said the Dev culture of the state has its own distinct identity and people have deep faith in deities.

This Maha Yajna is a symbol of the ancient culture of the state, he added.

Sukhu, stressing the need for the preservation of the traditions and cultural heritage of this hilly state, said that the state government was committed to the preservation of the ‘Dev Sanskriti’ and rich culture of the state and exhorted the people to come forward to conserve them.

He said that Himachal Pradesh was known for its rich cultural legacy since times immemorial.

Earlier, the local people accorded a warm welcome to the chief minister.

Thousands of people from the area have arrived to participate in the Maha Yajna.

Seven deities and 13 Khunds of Rohru and Jubbal area are taking part in the Yajna.