Fresh notice to Prajwal Revanna, H D Revanna in obscene video case

A fresh lookout notice has been issued against JD(S) MLA H D Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna in connection with the obscene video case that has rocked Karnataka’s political corridors.

Talking to media on Saturday, Karnataka Home Minister Gangadharaiah Parameshwara said, “We have issued lookout notices against both H D Revanna and Prajwal Revanna. We had issued a lookout notice to H D Revanna as he may plan to go abroad. But the second notice was given on Friday. They have time until Saturday evening to reply to the notices.”

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) told Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is expected to issue a blue corner notice to Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna who reportedly fled to Germany using a diplomatic passport, after he was charged with rape.

According to Interpol, blue corner notices are international requests for cooperation or alerts that enable police agencies in member nations to exchange important crime-related information.

India’s former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s grandson, Prajwal, and his father H D Revanna who is an MLA from Holenarasipura have been charged in the sex scandal that had allegedly involved several women.

On April 28, the Holenarasipura town police filed a complaint when pen drives with around 3,000 files were being widely circulated inside the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency.

The first lookout notice was issued against H D Revanna and Prajwal after they sought time to appear before the investigation team.

Meanwhile, H D Revanna was booked on charge of kidnapping in connection with the obscene video case. The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by the son of a woman who was allegedly abducted and sexually abused.

“The Holenarsipura MLA and his associate were booked under Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping with intent to cause harm), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. The FIR, registered by KR Nagar police, also lists H D Revanna as accused number one and another man, identified as Babanna, as accused number two,” a senior police official said.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said Prajwal travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport and that no political clearance was either sought from or issued by the ministry regarding his travel. Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government did not issue any visa note for Prajwal to visit any other country.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Union government to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal and ensure his return by making use of diplomatic and police channels.