CM seeks blessings from saints for Haryana’s development

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini sought blessings from saints for Haryana’s development while addressing the 12th Annual Festival of Acharyakulam at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar as the Chief Guest.

The Chief Minister extended his greetings for Dhanteras, Diwali, Annakoot (Govardhan Puja), Bhai Dooj, and Chhath to everyone present. He remarked, “I have come to Hari’s Dwar from the land of Hari,” expressing his fortune to be in the presence of saints.

The Chief Minister asked the saints to bless him in his efforts to drive new dimensions of development in Haryana. He shared that visiting the holy banks of the Ganges has filled him with enthusiasm and that he is taking renewed energy and purpose back to his state.

The Chief Minister praised Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev for his role in reviving Ayurveda and Yoga, noting that the Haryana Government is actively working to promote these fields. Gyms have been established in about 6,500 panchayats, wellness centers in villages, and yoga teachers appointed to inspire the youth toward yoga.

‘Yoga has been made a compulsory subject from grades one to ten, and initiatives like Sri Krishna Ayush University in Kurukshetra and a research center in Jhajjar demonstrate the government’s dedication. Additionally, 506 Ayurvedic dispensaries and Ayushman centers have been established,” he said.

During the event, Swami Ramdev announced plans to establish an Acharyakulam in Haryana that would be larger than the one in Haridwar. In response, the Chief Minister pledged his full support for this project, expressing that it would be a source of pride for the people of Haryana.

He said that the youth from this Acharyakulam would become true pillars of society and emphasized the importance of Acharyakulam in contributing to both the economic and ideological growth of the nation, moving it toward global leadership.

Upon the Chief Minister’s arrival at Patanjali Yoga Sansthan in Haridwar, Acharya Balkrishna welcomed him with a bouquet. Before attending the main event, the Chief Minister visited the Kanya Gurukul, Wellness Center, and Research Center at Patanjali Sansthan.

He showed keen interest, particularly in the Ayurvedic Research Center, and discussed the facilities in detail with Dr Anurag Varshney from the Research Center. He mentioned plans to establish similar research institutes in Haryana.

Present at the annual festival included Uttarakhand Transport Minister Prem Chandra Agarwal, Haryana State General Secretary (Org.) Haryana, Phanindra Nath Sharma, Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev, Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Akhara Parishad President Swami Ravindra Puri Ji Maharaj along with many other saints and dignitaries.