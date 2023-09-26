CM Sarma attends book launch on Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in Assamese language

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday attended the launch event of the book on complete works of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in the Assamese language here in Guwahati.

The launch event was of the book titled Deenadayal Upadhyaya Rachanasamagra, the Assamese edition of Deenadayal Upadhyaya Sampoorna Vangmaya (Complete Works of Pandit Deenadayal Upadhyaya)

The book has been edited and compiled by Dr Mahesh Chandra Sarma, the Assamese version of the publication has been edited by dictionary writer Sumanta Chaliha and published by Publication Board Assam.

Addressing the event, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the contemporary political scenario in the country was based on the political thinking of Pandit Deendayal Upadhaya, said the Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader emerged as an idol for the society through his works.

Chief Minister Dr. Sarmasaid Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya realised the importance of having a strong foundation of social and cultural life, as he was of the opinion that political freedom alone was not sufficient for a nation to keep moving ahead in the path of progress.

Referring to the term “integral humanism”, coined by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Chief Minister Sarma said it meant human beings are at the core of the social, political and economic model. It is opposed to both Western liberalism and Marxian socialism which it views as materialistic ideologies incapable of dealing with native problems.

Referring to the concept of Antyodaya of Pandit Deendayal Upadhaya, Chief Minister Sarma said its notion remains a key component of integral humanism.

Sarma said the current dispensation at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been following the concept of Antyodaya in its day-to-day policy implementations, offering and actionable model of community development based on self-reliance.

Speaking on other scholastic works currently being undertaken by the Government of Assam, Chief Minister Sarma said works related to the translation of the book written by writer Arup Kumar Dutta on Mahabir Lachit Borphukon into 24 Indian languages are going on in full swing and that in next few months, there are plans to release these books across the country.

“This would help the people of those States learn more about the great medieval era Army general from Assam. Further, works on a book with a book with the theme ‘Political History of Assam’ was also underway,” he added.

Today’s event was also attended by Ministers of Assam Cabinet Ranoj Pegu and Jayanta Malla Baruah, Member of Parliament and Political Secretary to the Chief Minister Pabitra Margherita, Vice-Chairman of Publication Board Assam Sumanta Chaliha, New Delhi-based Research and Development Foundation for Integral Humanism’s Ambar Agarwala, along with a host of other dignitaries.