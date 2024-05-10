Assam police seize heroin worth Rs 3 crore

The Assam Police have seized 572 kilograms of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 3 crore in the illicit market.

Commending the diligent efforts of the state police, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his social media platform to extend his congratulations.

He stated, “Acting on reliable intelligence, @cacharpolice executed an operation at ISBT Silchar, intercepting 572 grams of heroin with an estimated value of Rs 3 crores. These narcotics were being transported from a neighboring state. Three individuals have been detained in connection with this incident.”

According to reports, the contraband was being transported to Silchar from a neighboring state when the Cachar police intercepted the alleged perpetrators at ISBT.