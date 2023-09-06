CM Naveen Patnaik distributes appointment letters to 572 principals, teachers who joined Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik distributed appointment letters to 572 principals and teachers who joined Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas in an orientation programme on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated nine hostel buildings and one academic building for the Adarsha Vidyalayas in different districts. He also launched the Mukhyamantri Shikhya Puraskar Web Portal.

Attending the function, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik advised the teachers and principals to make endeavours to unlock students’ potential.

CM said that this large appointment is a huge boost for Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas. He expected the new principals and teachers to try their best to make these institutions one of the best in the country.

Advertisement

While the quality of teaching is of paramount importance, the Chief Minister continued, the success of an educator lies in understanding the inherent potential of students and making active efforts to unlock them. There should be a conscious endeavour to help children dream big, and create the confidence in them to achieve what has been hitherto impossible, he added.

Focusing on the 5-T initiative, he said that this can be an empowering tool for children. The knowledge of technology, learning the essence of teamwork, maintaining transparency, and understanding the importance of time can bring a transformative change in children. He expected the principals to follow this initiative in their institutions.

Congratulating the Principals and Teachers, he said that the new Odisha of our dreams can be built by empowering every child with the power of education. The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas were set up to achieve this objective by providing free quality education in English medium to rural talents from Odisha, he added.

The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas are like launch-pads for children where they can widen their horizons with wings to fly even higher, the Chief Minister underlined.

He expressed happiness over the success of Adarsha Vidyalaya students in national-level entrance exams for engineering and medical education. He said that it is the right place for our students to realize their dreams.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated nine hostel buildings. They are established in Dhenkanal, two in Mayurbhanj, Boudh, and Sundargarh. Besides, an academic building was inaugurated at Angul. The Chief Minister also launched the Mukhyamantri Shikhya Puraskar Web Portal.