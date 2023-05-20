CM Learn and Earn Scheme launched in MP

Within two days of the cabinet approval for the ‘Mukhyamantri Seekho-Kamao Yojana’ (CM Learn and Earn Scheme) for unemployed youth, the Madhya Pradesh government has issued orders to start the implementation of the scheme.

According to MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the scheme has been launched to shape the future of the unemployed youth of MP.

After registration of the youth in the scheme, they will get a stipend of Rs 8,000 to 10,000 per month, as financial assistance during the period of skill learning in various establishments. The state government will also make contracts with the establishments under this scheme.

Chouhan said that the scheme has been implemented in the state by providing on-the-job training facilities and at least one lakh youth will be provided training in various establishments.

State government officials said today that the local residents of Madhya Pradesh, in the age group of 18 to 29 years, whose educational qualification is 12th or ITI or higher, will be eligible in the scheme. The selected youth will be called student trainees.

Under the scheme, trainees who have passed class 12th will be given a stipend of Rs 8,000, ITI passed Rs 8,500, diploma passed Rs 9,000 and graduates or those with higher educational qualification will get Rs 10,000 per month. 75 per cent of stipend will be paid by DBT to the trainee on behalf of the state government. The concerned establishment will have to deposit 25 percent of the prescribed minimum stipend in the bank account of the trainee.

After the training, the State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) certificate will be given by the Madhya Pradesh State Skill Development and Employment Generation Board (MPSSDEGB). Youths will get a stipend along with training, skill upgradation will boost their employment opportunities and pave the way for better income.

Prestigious industrial and private institutions of the country and the state will be connected with the scheme. Establishments will be able to train student trainees up to 15 percent of their total workforce.

The Empowered Committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary will operate the scheme. Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary of Skill Development and Employment Department will be the member secretary of the committee. Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary of Finance, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises, Labour, Higher Education and Technical Education Departments will be members of the committee.

The state cabinet in its meeting chaired by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on 17 May had given the green signal for the launch of the scheme.