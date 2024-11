CM effects massive administrative reshuffle in Haryana

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has effected massive administrative reshuffle in Haryana involving significant changes in the positions and assignments of senior bureaucrats of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

An official statement has said that the Haryana Government has issued posting and transfer orders of twenty seven IAS officers with immediate effect.

CG Rajini Kaanthan, Director General, Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Director General Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, has been posted as Secretary Finance Department.

Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner Panchkula and Chief Administrator Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board Panchkula, has been posted as Director, Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Director Micro Small and Medium Enterprises.

Ashok Kumar Garg, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Manesar, has been posted as District Municipal Commissioner, Gurugram. Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Manesar.

Rajesh Jogpal, Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra, has been posted as Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Haryana.

Dhirendra Khadgata, Special Secretary to Government, Haryana, Environment, Forests & Wildlife Department and Deputy Commissioner, Nuh and CEO, Mewat Development Agency, Nuh, has been posted as Special Secretary, Environment, Forests & Wildlife Department and Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak.

Dharmender Singh, Special Secretary, Cooperation Department has been posted as Special Secretary to Government, Haryana, Cooperation Department, District Municipal Commissioner, Rohtak, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak.

Ram Kumar Singh, District Municipal Commissioner, Ambala and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ambala, has been posted as Special Secretary Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Special Secretary, Irrigation & Water Resources Department and Managing Director, HSMITC and Chief Executive Officer, Micro Irrigation Authority.

Shakti Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Jhajjar, has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana State Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills, while Ajay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, and Chief Administrator, Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Board, Gurugram.

Pradeep Dahiya, Administrator, HSVP, Hisar, Additional Director, Urban Estate, Hisar and Deputy Commissioner, Hisar, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Jhajjar. Munish Sharma, Additional CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Gurugram and CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited, Gurugram has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Charkhi Dadri.

Anish Yadav, Managing Director, Haryana Medical Services Corporation Ltd and Managing Director, Haryana State Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills, has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana Medical Services Corporation Ltd, Deputy Commissioner, Hisar, Administrator, HSVP, Hisar and Additional Director, Urban Estate, Hisar.

Monika Gupta, Deputy Commissioner, Mahendragarh has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula. Chief Administrator, Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula. Prashant Panwar, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana-II has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Nuh and CEO, Mewat Development Agency, Nuh.

Preeti, Administrator, HSVP, Rohtak and Additional Director, Urban Estate, Rohtak has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kaithal. Neha Singh, Additional Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi has been posted as Deputy commissioner, Kurukshetra.

Rahul Narwal, Deputy Commissioner, Charkhi Dadri has been posted as Managing Director, CONFED. Dr Vivek Bharti, Deputy Commissioner, Kaithal has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Mahendragarh.

Dr Brahmjeet Singh Rangi, District Municipal Commissioner, Rohtak and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak, has been posted as District Municipal Commissioner, Panipat, and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Panipat.

Vishram Kumar Meena, District Municipal Commissioner, Sonipat, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Sonipat and Additional CEO, Sonipat Metropolitan Development Authority, has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Faridabad and Special Officer, APZ, Faridabad, Administrator, HSVP, Faridabad and Additional Director, Urban Estate, Faridabad.

Dr Vaishali Sharma, District Municipal Commissioner, Hisar and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Hisar has been posted as District Municipal Commissioner, Karnal, and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Karnal.

Sachin Gupta, District Municipal Commissioner, Panchkula, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Panchkula and Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Panchkula, has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Ambala and Special Officer, APZ, Ambala, District Municipal Commissioner, Ambala Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ambala.

Aparajita, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Ambala and Special Officer, APZ, Ambala, has been posted as District Municipal Commissioner, Panchkula, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Panchkula.

Vaishali Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Mahendragarh has been posted as Administrator, HSVP, Gurugram and Additional Director, Urban Estate, Gurugram. Niraj, District Municipal Commissioner, Karnal and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Karnal has been posted as District Municipal Commissioner, Hisar, and Commissioner, Municipal

Corporation, Hisar.

Anand Kumar Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Faridabad and Special Officer, APZ, Faridabad and Administrator, HSVP, Faridabad and Additional Director, Urban Estate, Faridabad, has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Mahendragarh.

Renu Sogan, Administrator, HSVP, Gurugram and Additional Director, Urban Estate, Gurugram has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Manesar.